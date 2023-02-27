Graham Potter believes that the size of the current Chelsea squad is causing problems in training as he has too many players to coach.

Potter blames squad size for poor results

Chelsea spent £323m in January window

Currently have 31 players in first-team squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea were the highest-spending club in the world during the January transfer window as they splurged £323 million ($388m) to buy eight new players. The only squad member who left the club in January was Arsenal-bound Jorginho.

Potter currently has 31 players at his disposal in the first team and he feels that managing such a big unit has become a curse for him on the training field. He even changed his coaching routine, which previously included 11v11 practice matches, according to The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have spent a total of £553m on 17 new players since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club. Potter was responsible for the January transfers as arrived at Stamford Bridge in September after the summer window was over. Each of the eight signings made this winter were completed after consulting with the manager, yet he still feels that having a large squad is hampering his plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have failed to win in their last six matches in all competitions, a period which includes back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. They are currently 10th with 31 points from 24 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side next take on Leeds United in the Premier League on March 4.