Chelsea boss Potter must consider whether to play 'woeful' Aubameyang ever again - Sutton

Chris Sutton has urged Chelsea boss Graham Potter to consider whether 'disinterested' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should ever play for the Blues again.

Chelsea beaten by City

Aubameyang subbed on and off by Potter

Scored last in October

WHAT HAPPENED? With Raheem Sterling picking up an early injury against his former club at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang was called into action from the bench inside the opening five minutes in Chelsea's narrow 1-0 defeat to Man City on Thursday. However, an insipid display from the Gabonese international, which saw his barren run in front of goal extend to 10 matches, forced Potter to replace him with Omari Hutchinson in the 68th minute. Aubameyang was evidently lethargic in his movements and this led former England international Chris Sutton to hit out at the forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Aubameyang looked like he didn't want to be here this evening. I wonder whether Graham Potter is thinking, how can I play Aubameyang again in a Chelsea jersey after how woeful he was," the pundit told BBC Sport.

"I'm always wary to criticise players for lack of effort or poor body language but Aubameyang absolutely epitomised that - I thought he was woeful and hopeless and didn't give anywhere near enough. He looked disinterested and I suspect Graham Potter will be thinking, blimey, he is never going to play in a Chelsea jersey again under me," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Aubameyang's poor showing, Potter chose to defend his player in his post-match comments. The manager thought the striker "did everything he could for the team" but admitted that he was "fatiguing a little bit". Aubameyang has scored just three times in 16 appearances since his return from Barcelona and his last goal came in a Champions League clash with Milan on October 11.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The striker will hope to rediscover his scoring boots if he is given an opportunity to feature in Chelsea's next outing against City in the FA Cup on Sunday.