Chelsea considering improved offer for Brighton's Caicedo after £55m bid knocked back

Chelsea haven't been deterred in their pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo, as they consider an improved offer after their £55m bid was rejected.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton, who value the Ecuador international closer to £75 million ($92.9m), rejected the Blues' offer on Thursday. However, The Guardian reports that Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of Caicedo, and could make an improved bid for the 21-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi suggested the player could leave in the summer, he reiterated his desire for Caicedo to stay this January. The words of the manager echo those of the club, who have been clear with their intention of not selling the midfielder this window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Brighton may feel inclined to sell if their £75m valuation is met by Chelsea, a club with which the player already has strong links. Graham Potter is thought to be a big admirer of the Ecuadorian, who he worked with since his arrival in England two years ago, and the Seagull's former head of recruitment Paul Winstanley is now leading Chelsea's transfer strategy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After a recent deal was completed for former PSV starlet Noni Madueke and with the Blues still in the mix for Caicedo, it is still set to be a busy transfer window for the club.