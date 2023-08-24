'It's getting embarrassing now!' - Bruno Fernandes blasted for 'pathetic' treatment of Man Utd team-mate Facundo Pellistri by Micah Richards

Bruno Fernandes has been slammed for "pathetic" treatment of his Manchester United team-mate Facundo Pellistri by Micah Richards.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder was handed the armband at the start of this season by Erik ten Hag after Harry Maguire was tripped off the club captaincy. However, it has been an underwhelming start to the season for the Red Devils under the leadership of Fernandes. Despite playing second fiddle for the bulk of the game against Wolves they won 1-0 but succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the next match against Tottenham.

During the match against the London side, United players grew increasingly frustrated and skipper Fernandes berated youngster Pellistri after an attack was stopped in its tracks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manchester City legend, Richards, hit out at Fernandes on The Rest Is Football podcast for losing his cool and stated: "It's getting embarrassing now. The young lad Pellistri comes on, Fernandes is trying to get his team playing and I totally understand he's frustrated.

"Pellistri made a run, Fernandes didn't see him and [so] he made a different run but because he wasn't where [Fernandes] wanted him to be, he's going off at Pellistri. It's every time. I saw an interview with him the other day and he said he needs to be emotional when he performs because it makes him play better. But I feel like his body language on the pitch is disturbing the rest of the team and it's just not a good look at all. It's pathetic at times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes had been earlier criticised as well for his attitude especially when the chips are down. Liverpool legend Graeme Souness came down heavily upon the player and called his behaviour "appalling" for the show of frustration on the pitch when United were losing 3-0 (which ended in a 7-0 defeat) to the Reds in a Premier League fixture last season.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes will be back in action when United will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.