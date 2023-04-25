Bruno Fernandes facing injury layoff? Man Utd star’s wife posts picture of midfielder with crutches & protective boot after FA Cup semi-final

- Midfielder forced off against Brighton
- Red Devils into the FA Cup final
- Key man set for spell on the sidelines?
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker picked up an untimely knock during the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton. Erik ten Hag’s side emerged victorious in that contest, holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to set up a historic derby date with arch-rivals Manchester City on June 3, but said success may have come at a cost. Fernandes hurt his ankle during another outing at Wembley Stadium and, with United having considered replacing him at the time of the incident and at half-time, eventually took in 101 minutes of action against the Seagulls.Instagram
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes was determined to play on, but he was ultimately replaced by Wout Weghorst in extra-time and appears set to take in an enforced spell on the sidelines – with the 28-year-old’s wife, Ana Pinho, posting a picture of the midfielder donning a protective boot alongside a “recharging” caption.
WHAT NEXT? United, who have already lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury and have Raphael Varane nursing a knock at present, will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Tottenham – with there fears that Fernandes will be forced to sit out that trip to north London.