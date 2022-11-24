Brazil vs Serbia: Lineups and LIVE updates
Five-time world champions Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against 25th-ranked Serbia in their Group G encounter at the Lusail Stadium.
Brazil coach Tite has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, and will hope his players come good after crashing out of the semi-finals and quarter-finals in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Neymar will be hungry to lead A Seleção to their first World Cup triumph since 2002 in what could be his last World Cup.
Serbia, on the other hand, have been undefeated in all but one of their last 16 international games across all competitions. Dragan Stojković has done a great job with the Serbian national team in recent times, leading them to League A of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year and topping their World Cup qualification group that included Portugal.
Brazil vs Serbia probable lineups
Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Militão, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinícius Jr.; Jesus
Serbia XI (3-4-1-2): V. Milinković-Savić; Milenković, S. Mitrović, Pavlović; Zivković, Gudelj, S. Milinković-Savić, Kostić; Tadić; Vlahović, A. Mitrović
Brazil vs Serbia LIVE updates
Brazil and Serbia's upcoming World Cup fixtures
Brazil will play Switzerland on Monday, 28th November, at the Stadium 974. Serbia, meanwhile, face Cameroon earlier on Monday at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation
- Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea, Newcastle, Sporting CP & the other clubs that could sign the former Man Utd star
- Gavi, Messi, Pele and the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history