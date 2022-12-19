Brazil teammates ask Neymar to continue playing for national team with international future uncertain after disappointing World Cup

Neymar's Brazil colleagues have pleaded with him not to retire from international football following a disappointing World Cup, GOAL understands.

Brazil knocked out in quarter-final

Had been tipped for deep run

Neymar devastated after exit

WHAT'S HAPPENING? A number of high-profile Brazil stars including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Antony have all pleaded with Neymar not to quit international football, GOAL understands. The news follows on from the Selecao's quarter-final exit in a penalty shootout against Croatia, after which Neymar refused to be drawn on questions over his Brazil future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Younger members of the squad in particular have asked Neymar not to leave behind his Brazil duties following the heartbreak. Neymar wishes to take a break from the national team with fixtures set for early 2023, but does not intend to retire from international football completely.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Brazil looking resurgent and Neymar entering his peak years, many earmarked the 2022 World Cup as his tournament to shine and take Brazil all the way. And after a 4-1 thrashing of South Korea in the last 16, losing to Croatia in the following round was all the more shocking, especially having commanded the lead in extra time thanks to Neymar's goal until a last-gasp equaliser.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Before he has to don the shirt of the Selecao again, Neymar must now dust himself down and come back strong for Paris Saint-Germain, continuing where he left off before the World Cup.