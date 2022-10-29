Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Spurs get back to winning ways?

Tottenham Hotspur are up against Bournemouth in a bid to break through their slump of form.

Bournemouth have had a recovery following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in gameweek 4. They come into this on the back of 2 defeats but were six game unbeaten before that, picking up wins against Fulham and Wolves.

Antonio Conte's Spurs have struggled to win in their previous few games. Spurs have lost three of their last five Premier League and will be hoping for a turn in fortune against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed lineups

Bournemouth XI (4-2-3-1): Travers; Zemura, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Lerma, Cook; Moore, Billing, Tavarnier; Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Bissouma, Hojberg, Sessegnon; Son; Kane

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming fixtures

Tottenham face two very important fixtures following this. They travel to Marseille for their last group stage game in order to secure qualification for the next round before facing off against Liverpool in the league.