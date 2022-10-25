Benfica vs Juventus : Lineups and LIVE updates

Juventus desperately need a victory against in-form Benfica to keep their hopes of advancing in the Champions League alive

Juventus will battle tooth and nail in Lisbon, knowing that anything less than a win could see them ousted from their Champions League group and leave them with no guarantees of Europa League football. Benfica beat Juventus 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Turin and will fancy their chances of causing another upset this time on their home turf.

The Bianconeri are in a pretty tough spot in Group H with three points from four games. They are equal on points with fourth-place minnows Maccabi Haifa and could well be in a battle to just to finish third after this matchday.

While a win here would keep Juventus in contention for a second-place finish, they would also need to overcome PSG in their final group stage game and hope for Benfica to drop against Maccabi Haifa.

Benfica, meanwhile, will look to punch their tickets to the knockout stages with another positive result against Juventus in front of their raucous home support.

The Eagles are yet to lose a game this season under the tutelage of German tactician Roger Schmidt and are second in Group H, level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, and are planning second straight season of playing Champions League knockout football after Christmas.

Benfica vs Juventus confirmed lineups

Benfica XI (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Fernandez, Luis; Aursnes, Rafa, Mario; Ramos

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Gatti; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic

Benfica vs Juventus LIVE updates

Benfica and Juventus' next UEFA Champions League fixtures

Following their crucial encounter with Juventus, Benfica will travel to Israel for their crucial clash with Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa on 3rd November.

The Old Lady of Turin will take on rampant Paris Saint-Germain on 3rd November in another must-win UEFA Champions League encounter.