Bayern Munich wrap up Tel transfer as 17-year-old wonderkid set to join pre-season tour

The teenager will sign a five-year contract with the German side after they agreed a transfer fee with Rennes

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Rennes to sign teenage striker Mathys Tel, GOAL can confirm. After several days of negotiations and three rejected offers for the 17-year-old, Rennes have agreed to let him leave for the German champions.

Tel is expected to undergo a medical at Bayern imminently and will join the Bavarian side on their pre-season training camp in the United States at the beginning of next week.

What do we know about Bayern's deal to sign Tel?

Bayern's persistence has paid off.

They had three offers rejected by the French team as talks dragged on for several weeks.

However, the two teams came to an agreement on Saturday which will see the Bundesliga champions pay under €30 million, including bonuses, to Rennes.

Plus, Rennes will receive a significant percentage of the next transfer fee should Bayern sell him.

After passing his medical at Bayern, Tel will sign a five-year contract with the club.

Why do Bayern want to sign Tel?

Tel broke into the Rennes senior team last season and went on to feature 10 times for the Ligue 1 side over the course of the campaign.

When he made his Ligue 1 debut in August last year, he broke Eduardo Camavinga's record as the youngest ever to play for Rennes.

Tel has two years left on his contract with the French side.