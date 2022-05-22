Bassey focused at Rangers amid speculation over his future

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has hinted he may be plying his trade with Rangers beyond this season.

The 22-year-old has been inspiring form for the Gers domestically and in European competitions and he has been linked with a move away from the Scottish outfit owing to his exploits.

However, the defender insists he wants to continue 'pushing hard' and stay focused at the club.

"I just want to keep my head down and keep pushing hard," Bassey said as quoted by the Scotsman.

"I’m focused here. I’m here and I’m ready to get ready to come here for pre-season and be fitter than I was last pre-season and ready to see what next season holds for me and the boys."

On Saturday, the Nigerian shone as the Gers won the Scottish Cup after silencing Hearts 2-0 after extra time in a keenly contested final played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, with Ryan Jack and Scott Wright finding the net.

It was a perfect response after Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time of the Europa League final.

"It feels unbelievable [to win the Cup], I think the boys have been excellent this season, we’ve worked so hard," Bassey continued.

"We had huge disappointment on Wednesday but to come back from that, 120 minutes there and another extra-time, it shows real character, drive and just how much each and every one of us loves this club.

"We just want to give our best and we are happy to end it with a reward."

The defender was full of praise for his teammates and the technical bench for the achievement.

"I thank my team-mates. It’s not a one-man team, each and every one of them helps me get better every day to get me where I am," Bassey added.

"And the manager and the coaching staff to trust me and push me. I can’t thank my teammates enough."