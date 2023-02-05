Barcelona vs Sevilla: Lineups & LIVE updates

Barcelona look to widen the gap between Real Madrid with a win against Sevilla

Barcelona and Sevilla are on opposite spectrums of the La Liga table. Barca lead the league with Xavi's side dominating both from the front and back. The Rojiblancos on the other hand have fallen from their standards last season and see themselves in 15th place.

While this season could be another for Barcelona without a European title, they are well on course to winning the league. Four out of five times they were at 50 points at the current stage they went all the way through to win La Liga. And their next opponent Sevilla are someone whom they haven't lost to in their last fourteen encounters.

Sevilla were 4th last season, but find themselves quite far from the UCL spots this campaign at 15th place. Despite their otherwise wretched position on the table, and past against Barcelona, they have won their last two league games and will be confident of changing the course of history.

Barcelona vs Sevilla confirmed lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Sevilla XI (5-4-1):Bounou; Montiel, Gudelj, Bade, Rekik, Acuna; Gueye, Rakitic; Jordan, Torres; En-Nesyri

Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE updates

Barcelona upcoming fixtures

Barcelona will next travel to Villarreal in the league on 13 February in the league. Afterwards, they will face Manchester United at home in the first leg of the Ro32, followed by another game at Camp Nou in the league against Cadiz on 19 February.