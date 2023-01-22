FC Barcelona vs Getafe: Lineups and LIVE updates

Xavi's side will be eager to maintain their status as La Liga leaders when they take on Getafe

Barcelona will hope to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou tonight.

Xavi's men sit at the top of the La Liga table with 41 points in 16 games. Getafe, who are in 15th place in the table, just one point above the relegation zone, shouldn't pose a threat to the league leaders.

However, they are enduring a poor run of form and would be desperate for a win in order to create some breathing space in a rather crowded bottom-half of the table.

Barcelona won their first trophy under Xavi's reign when they defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final and have also booked a place in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, which has given them enough momentum in this second half of the season.

They also have no injuries at the moment, but will miss Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to suspension. Xavi would be expected to field a strong XI given Getafe managed to eke out a draw the last time these two teams met in May.

FC Barcelona vs Getafe predicted lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Fati, Gavi

Getafe XI (5-3-2): Soria; Iglesias, Djené, Duarte, Alderete, Portu; Aleñá, Milla, Algobia; Mayoral, Ünal

FC Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Catalans face Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on 25th January, followed by a trip to Girona on Saturday, 28th January, on Matchday 18 of La Liga.