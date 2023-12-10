Barcelona vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona have the opportunity of going within a point of currently second-placed Girona when the two sides square off in Sunday's La Liga contest at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

En route to the fixture, Barca defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 last weekend and will be raring to cause another upset in the top five.

Meanwhile, Girona will be raring to prolong their dream run this season as they got the better of Orihuela 5-2 in the Copa del Rey and defeated Valencia 2-1 in their previous league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Girona kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be played at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 10 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

First-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be out for a while after going under the knife due to a back problem, so Inaki Pena should continue in goal.

Gavi and Inigo Martinez are also ruled out with their respective injuries, while Marcos Alonso will look to shake off his concern for Sunday's game.

With Joao Cancelo expected to feature at left-back, Alejandro Balde would be reduced to a bench role once again.

Joao Felix's winner against Atleti could give him the edge over Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres among the front-three against Girona.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Girona team news

As for the visitors, Yangel Herrera, Joel Roca and Toni Villa have been confirmed as injury absentees, while Borja Garcia and Ricard Artero are doubts.

Amid a three-man backline, Eric Garcia is eligible to face his parent club, with Yan Couto to fill in for Herrera in midfield.

Savio, Miguel Gutierrez and Artem Dovbyk are all in line for a recall in the XI.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind; Tsygankov, Couto, A. Garcia, Gutierrez; Martin, Dobvyk, Savio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Espinosa, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: Kebe, A. Garcia, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. Garcia, Tsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Head-to-Head Record

[repurpose content from the match preview article] mentioning their last 5 matches in the league and the historical matches between the two teams in the said competition]

Date Match Competition April 10, 2023 Barcelona 0-0 Girona La Liga January 28, 2023 Girona 0-1 Barcelona La Liga July 24, 2021 Barcelona 3-1 Girona Club Friendlies September 16, 2020 Barcelona 3-1 Girona Club Friendlies March 6, 2019 Barcelona 0-1 Girona Supercopa de Catalunya

Useful links