WATCH: Catalogue of errors! Barcelona 1-0 down in 16 SECONDS after multiple mistakes against Granada

Barcelona conceded inside 20 seconds against 19th-placed Granada after a series of mistakes

Bryan Zaragoza found net after 16 seconds

Fastest goal of the year in La Liga

Added a second after 29 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Granada wasted no time getting on top of Barca in their La Liga clash. First, Gavi lost the ball in central midfield. Then, Ilkay Gundogan missed a tackle. And in-form striker Zaragoza made them pay, running behind the Barca backline before finding the bottom corner — although Marc-Andre ter Stegen should have saved his bobbling effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaragoza added a second 30 minutes later. After the Spaniard's second strike, Barca have now conceded 10 times this season, nearly half of the 20 they allowed in their title winning campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Granada are currently leading 2-0, and will move up to 18th if the result holds. Barca, meanwhile, could drop to 3rd — four points behind Real Madrid.