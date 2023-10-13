Austria vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euros qualifiers match between Austria and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austria is set to host Belgium with a spot at the next year's Euros on the line.

Austria come into this fixture on the back of a massive 3-1 win over Sweden in their previous game. They are currently unbeaten in their Euros qualifiers group along with their opponent Belgium. Both teams have won four and drawn one of their five games so far, collecting 13 points in the process. Austria are behind on goal difference.

Belgium have comfortably cruised against Estonia and Azerbaijan in their previous qualifier games. The Belgian Red Devils will be without the services of two of their key players in Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne. They will be hoping to maintain their top position in the table after this game.

Article continues below

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austria vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: October 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ernst Happel Stadion

The Euro qualifier game between Austria and Belgium will be played on October 13 at 7:45 pm BST in Ernst Happel Stadion.

How to watch Austria vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Viaplay Xtra in the UK.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Real Madrid's David Alaba is out with an injury and hence will be unavailable during this international break.

Austria predicted XI: Schlager; Posch, Leinhart, Friedl, Mwene; Lainer, Schlager, Siewald, Sabitzer; Arnautovic, Gregoritsch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Linder, Schlager, Pentz Defenders: Lainer, Ulmer, Trimmel, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Wöbe, Trauner, Friedl, Mwene Midfielders: Sabitzer, Schlager, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Saračević, Schmid Forwards: Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo

Belgium team news

Belgium will be without the services of Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne for the upcoming friendlies as both veterans are out with an injury with the goalkeeper nursing an ACL injury early in the season.

Belgium predicted XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Carrasco; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels Defenders: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Charles De Ketelaere, Romeo Lavia, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Dennis Praet, Alexis Saelemaekers Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard

Head-to-Head Record

Belgium have the head-to-head advantage, winning one out of three matchup between the two sides while the other two ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 18/06/23 Belgium 1-1 Austria Euro qualifiers 26/03/11 Austria 0-2 Belgium Euro qualifiers 13/10/10 Belgium 4-4 Austria Euro qualifiers

Useful links