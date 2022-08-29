Aubameyang attacked by robbers after break in at Barcelona home

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was attacked and robbed in the early hours of Monday morning after a group of masked men broke into his Barcelona home.

Striker targeted after La Liga fixture

Jewellery taken from a safe

Attackers threatened his wife

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal striker, who moved to Camp Nou in January, was shaken up by the incident – which occurred after the 33-year-old had been an unused substitute in a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid – but La Liga giants have stated that the Gabonese striker and his wife are “doing well”.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: A statement was made to the Associated Press, who report that: “Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars. Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski had an expensive watch stolen when signing autographs and posing for pictures at the Catalan club’s training centre.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The experienced frontman will be looking to put the incident behind him, as the relevant authorities investigate, and he has been linked with a return to English football at Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes.