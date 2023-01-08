Can Barcelona go three points clear at the top in La Liga?

Barcelona started the year at the top of La Liga tied on points with Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid have a chance to enter the top 4 in the table.

Barcelona made their return post World Cup in a derby game against Espanyol that was plagued with yellow cards and red cards. The game ended in a 1-1. They played a seven goal thriller in the Copa del Rey against Intercity FC winning the game 4-3. Xavi's men will be without Lewandowski who has been banned for three games.

Atletico Madrid come into this on the back of a 2-0 win over Elche in their return to La Liga and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Oviedo in the Copa del Rey. Atletico Madrid have won their last two home games against Barcelona in La Liga, managing a clean sheet in both of those games. Simeone will be hoping to continue in that same vein.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Atletico Madrid XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Savic, Mandava; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Felix

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Busquets; Pedri, Fati, Dembele

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Xavi's men will be up against Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana before squaring up against AD Ceuta in the Copa del Rey. They then face another team from Madrid in the form of Getafe on 22nd January.