Aston Villa's Samatta reveals his superstitions in football

The striker discloses his belief on which feet must touch the pitch first before any particular game

and forward Mbwana Samatta has revealed the superstitions he believes in.

Samatta, in an interview with Villa TV, said before every match he makes sure the right foot touches the pitch first. Although he revealed he believes in a number of them.

“I have got a few superstitions, not one. First of all, I will have to walk onto the pitch with the right foot first and touch the ground and kiss it,” Samatta said during the interactive sessions with fans.

More teams

The Tanzanian further pointed out why it was special to score in the against at Wembley on March 1. The striker also revealed what captain Jack Grealish promised him before the match.

“It was fantastic to score because, before the game, [Jack] Grealish came to me and said 'If you score today, you will be a legend and I was like wow this is amazing if I can score',” the former striker said.

“I had never played at Wembley before, the stadium is big with a lot of supporters and given that it was a final game, it was simply amazing to score there.

“Grealish is the best player I have played alongside. He is fantastic and all know that.”

Asked which is his favourite moment as a Villa player, Samatta stated it was during their 3-2 loss to Hotspur in February.

“My favourite moment, I think is the first half of the game against Tottenham where we played very well and we should have won the game in the first half because we created the chances. We were on top of them,” added the Taifa Stars skipper.

Although he has scored a number of goals for Simba SC, , KRC and Aston Villa, the 27-year-old striker mentioned his 2015 goal against as his best.

Article continues below

“I will go with a goal I scored for Tanzania when we were playing against Algeria,” Samatta said of a goal that helped Taifa Stars draw against the North African nation.

“There is a big difference between Algeria and Tanzania but we managed to draw that game 2-2 and my goal was amazing because I dribbled past a few players before I could score.

“It was a nice one. I am proud to represent my country. It is always a good feeling to achieve one's dream. I am proud to be here [Aston Villa] and representing my country too.”