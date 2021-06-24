Arsenal send Mavropanos back on loan to Stuttgart for 2021-22 campaign

The Greek defender, who joined the Gunners from PAS Giannina three years ago, will continue his development at Mercedes-Benz Arena next term

Arsenal have sent Konstantinos Mavropanos back out on loan to Stuttgart for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mavropanos has made a swift return to Mercedes-Benz Arena after impressing in his first loan spell with the German club last term.

The 23-year-old will join up with his Stuttgart team-mates again ahead of pre-season as they bid to improve on their ninth-place Bundesliga finish in 2020-21.

What's been said?

"Dinos Mavropanos has re-signed for Stuttgart on loan for the 2021-22 season," a statement on Arsenal's website reads. "We wish Dinos all the best with Stuttgart again next season.

"The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Mavropanos, meanwhile, expressed his delight after heading back to Stuttgart and said he can't wait to play in front of full stadiums again with coronavirus restrictions in Germany set to ease in time for the new campaign.

“It was a great wish of mine to continue my career at VfB. This has come true. Many thanks to the VfB family for the trust they have placed in me," he told the club's official media channel.

"Special thanks go to Sven Mislintat and Pellegrino Matarazzo, both fantastic people who support me on my way with great professionalism.

"I want to use my full potential to best meet our team's goals. For the future, I hope that we all stay healthy and that our fans can support each other in the stadium again.

"That is something that I miss a lot and I can hardly wait to experience the special atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Arena again."

Stuttgart's reaction

Stuttgart sporting director, Mislintat, who occupied the same role at Arsenal between 2017 and 2019, added on Mavropanos's return: "We have always emphasized that we would like to tie Dinos to VfB for a longer period if the opportunity presents itself.

"Dinos had expressed the clear wish early on to stay with VfB and we were now able to find a sensible solution with Arsenal. Dinos is well on the way to becoming an absolute top central defender and we are very happy to have him at VfB."

Mavropanos' records at Arsenal & Stuttgart

Arsenal signed Mavropanos from Greek outfit PAS Giannina in 2018, but he has since struggled to break into the first team at Emirates Stadium, making just eight senior appearances.

Mikel Arteta ultimately decided Stuttgart was the best place for the centre-half to continue his development, and he featured in 21 games across all competitions in his first year in Germany.

Mavropanos looks set to make the move to Mercedes-Benz Arena permanent next summer, with Stuttgart reportedly under obligation to buy him outright for £3 million, unless they are relegated from the Bundesliga.

