Arsenal open contract talks with Reiss Nelson following match-winning goal against Bournemouth

Arsenal have reportedly opened contract talks with Reiss Nelson after seeing him net a potentially priceless goal in their Premier League title bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old winger is a product of the Gunners’ famed academy system, but he has made just eight appearances for the club this season and 56 in total since making a senior breakthrough in 2017. Inevitable questions of his future have been asked, with his current deal due to expire in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nelson has, however, expressed interest in penning fresh terms at Emirates Stadium when quizzed on the matter and the Daily Mail claims that discussions in north London have been reopened. The former England Under-21 international staked a serious claim for an extended stay at Arsenal after netting a 97th-minute winner for them in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nelson previously bagged a brace against Nottingham Forest back in October, but he has struggled with a thigh injury since then and remains on the fringes of the fold under Mikel Arteta. His dramatic cameo off the bench against Bournemouth saw him take in his first competitive minutes of 2023.

WHAT NEXT? A new contract for Nelson could make sense for all concerned, with the player eager to see more game time for the Premier League title hopefuls while the Gunners would be able to demand more for him in any future transfer if they have another homegrown star tied down on a long-term deal.