Arsenal boss Arteta draws line under Aubameyang feud with blunt response

Mikel Arteta has delivered a blunt response to former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's criticism of his supposed flaws.

Striker commented on Arteta's man-management

Has posted a clarification of his comments

Arteta remains unfazed by the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? In a recently leaked video, Aubameyang was caught criticising the Gunners boss following his departure from the north London club to Barcelona. He made a jibe at Arteta saying that the man calling the shots in north London cannot handle “big characters”. However, he later put out a statement clarifying his comments and wished Arsenal the best for the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked to respond to Aubameyang's comments, Arteta said: "People are free to discuss what they want."

When further quizzed about the atmosphere in his current dressing room, he showered praise on his troops. "Phenomenal, I've never been in a better dressing room," he said. "More enjoyable, more hard-working, better relationship with the staff to players and it's an absolute pleasure as a coach to be part of this group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang is back in the Premier League with Chelsea and will get to settle scores with Arteta when the two London clubs face each other on November 6 at Stamford Bridge. The Gabonese has been in good form recently and found the net against AC Milan to help his side take a major step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will take on Bodo/Glimt in a Europa League encounter on Thursday evening at the Aspmyra Stadion.