Arsenal & Man Utd-linked Tielemans admits he wants Champions League football amid Leicester transfer rumours

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans acknowledged that he now wishes to test himself in Champions League football as speculation continues to swirl over his future amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

The Belgium international has been linked with a number of potential suitors even during a hit-and-miss season for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, with Brendan Rodgers' side far off the race for European places, though they remain in contention for the Europa Conference League.

Speaking amid the March international break, however, Tielemans says that he would love to play in the top-tier of European competition - but acknowledged that he does not know if he is ready to do so quite yet while fielding questions over his future.

What has been said?

"I don’t worry about [speculation]," Tielemans stated. "I want to get the most out of myself this season and finish as high as possible with the team."

"Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer.

"Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that."

Who has been linked to Tielemans?

The Belgian's performances, even amid a hit-and-miss season for the Foxes, has caught the eye of several suitors, but it is a Premier League duo who have been linked with his services most.

Arsenal and United have both been reported to be considering a move for Tielemans, presenting the potential for the midfielder to get a shot at the Champions League football he desires.

The Gunners and the Red Devils, along with Tottenham, are fighting for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League this season, with the former currently holding the advantage.

