The answer to Chelsea's striker woes? Armando Broja return date confirmed by Albanian FA president following knee injury

Chelsea's academy product, Armando Broja is set to return to footballing action amidst the team's struggles in front of goal.

Broja's return date revealed

Chelsea's striker situation in focus

Albanian FA President provides insight

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker is set to make his return to action following a knee injury. The Albanian FA President shared the news, raising hopes for Chelsea's striker concerns.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Broja has completed the recovery phase. We expect him to be on the bench with Chelsea this week. He should normally be back in October for the Czech Republic game. He is an added value for us. One of the best Albanian footballers, so he will help us,” the Albanian FA president told Euronews.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a poor start to the season. The London based side have won just one game while scoring five goals in the process despite spending big in the summer.

New summer signing Nicolas Jackson has failed to provide the goals necessary from the number nine position.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are set to face Bournemouth next in the Premier League on 17th of September.