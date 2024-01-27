Angola vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Namibia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angola will take on Namibia at Stade de la Paix on Saturday, as the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway this weekend.

The Black Sable Antelopes ranked 117 in the latest FIFA rankings, have massively exceeded expectations and already achieved history at AFCON 2023 by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

And they did so in style, winning two of their three group matches, and finishing top in a group containing African giants like Algeria, Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Namibia, meanwhile, haven't been fully convincing at AFCON so far. Collin Benjamin's side stunned Tunisia to win their group E opener, before failing to score against South Africa and Mali as they qualified as one of the four best third-placed finishers with four points.

Angola vs Namibia kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Paix

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Namibia will be played at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Angola vs Namibia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Angola team news

Pedro Goncalves' Angola strolled through a tricky group with relative ease, as they netted six times across the group stages and look to have a solid chance of reaching the quarter-finals of this competition. Fredy and Bruno Paz both came off with knocks in Angola's last game, and it remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit enough to feature on Saturday or not.

Angola possible XI: Neblu; Afonso, Gasper, Quinito, Carneiro; Fredy, Show; Gilberto, Zini, Dala; Mabululu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neblu, Dominique, Kadu Defenders: Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna Midfielders: Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz Forwards: Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola

Namibia team news

Namibia made several changes following a hefty 4-0 defeat to South Africa as they drew with Mali to reach the knockouts. Striker Peter Shalulile bagged four goals in the AFCON qualification round, but Namibia's skipper has yet to open his account at the finals against superior opponents.

Benjamin is unlikely to change tactics against Angola, with the Brave Warriors manager set to stick with his usual 4-1-4-1 formation in Saturday's game.

Namibia possible XI: Kazapua; Kamberipa, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub; Petrus; Muzeu, Tijiueza, Katua, Hotto; Shalulile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro Defenders: Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus Midfielders: Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza Forwards: Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile



Head-to-Head Record

This is only the second meeting between Angola and Namibia at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations; the first being a 3-3 draw in the 1998 group stage. The two sides haven't locked horns in any competition since a November 2015 friendly at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, won 1-0 by Angola.

Date Match Competition 20 Sep 2003 Namibia 1-3 Angola International Friendly 09 May 2004 Angola 2-1 Namibia COSAFA Cup 04 Apr 2009 Angola 0-0 Namibia International Friendly 22 Dec 2011 Angola 0-0 Namibia International Friendly 06 Nov 2015 Angola 1-0 Namibia International Friendly

