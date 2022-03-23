All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Future USWNT & NWSL stars highlighted by NXGN

There are so many exciting young stars in U.S. women's soccer right now, from NWSL Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman to Lyon superstar Catarina Macario, and the release of GOAL's NXGN 2022 lists gives All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show a great chance to look to the future.

On this week's episode of the show, GOAL discusses some of the young talents that have already made their name in the senior game, while also highlighting some of those ready to break through in the next few years.

It is not just American talent that is the subject of conversation, either, when projecting the players worth watching moving forwards.

How to listen to All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show

Some of the most exciting young players in U.S. women's soccer that are mentioned in this week's show have appeared on previous episodes, which are available to listen back to.

That includes Macario, who talked all about her decision to choose to play for the U.S. women's national team over Brazil, as well as Mia Fishel, one of the country's most exciting prospects who told GOAL why she chose to move to Mexico this year instead of playing in the NWSL.

What is NXGN?

NXGN highlights the best young talent in the men's and women's games and, every year in March, lists of the best talents are published, too.

This year, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham came out on top on the men's side, while Haiti and Reims midfielder Melchie Dumornay was crowned the best teenager in women's football right now. Dumornay will be a familiar face to some U.S. fans after competing against the USWNT in Concacaf competitions.

Ranking at No.4 on the women's list was Alexis Missimo, who recently helped the United States' Under-20 national team win the Concacaf Championship. All of US talks all about why she is such a promising player and picks out some others to watch too.

The inclusion of Tigres' Jana Gutierrez in the list also opens up a conversation on the show about what is happening in Mexico, while the Houston Dash's off-season signing of Paulina Gramaglia, the Argentina international who ranks at No.20, is one to watch as the NWSL campaign begins.

