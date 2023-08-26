Back again! Alexis Sanchez completes return to Inter on free transfer after leaving Marseille

Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter on a one-year deal, with the veteran forward returning to San Siro a season after he left for Marseille.

Chile striker rejoins former club

Forward spent 2022-23 in Ligue 1

Sanchez won Serie A with Inter

WHAT'S HAPPENED? Having departed the Nerazzurri ahead of the 2022-23 season after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract, the Chile international has now secured a remarkable return to Serie A following a term in Ligue 1.

The 34-year-old, who previously joined Inter on loan from Manchester United before making a permanent transfer, enjoyed a lucrative first spell, winning Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana honours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanchez's arrival is the latest new face brought into the fold by Simone Inzaghi this term, with Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer among their other captures.

Article continues below

In addition, the forward will bring some much-needed veteran experience to a squad that has seen several of its most decorated players, including Samir Handanovic, Edin Dzeko, Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar, all depart during the off-season.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Sanchez could well make his second Inter debut before the month is out, with the Nerazzurri set to face Cagliari on Monday.