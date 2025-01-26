How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will seek to leapfrog Al-Qadsiah in order to climb third on the Saudi Pro League standings table at least for a day when the Knights of Najd face Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday.

However, in the larger picture, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are 11 points adrift from top-two sides Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad (43). Whereas Al Fateh are rock bottom with only nine points after 16 rounds of matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will be available to watch live on DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, January 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

With Talisca ruled out due to an injury concern and Aymeric Laporte missing out on account of personal reasons, head coach Stefano Pioli is likely to name and unchanged line-up from Tuesday's 3-1 league win at Al-Khaleej.

Ali Lajami will continue alongside Mohamed Simakan at the back, with Ali Al-Hassan partnering Marcelo Brozovic in the middle.

Sadio Mane, Otavio and Angelo Gabriel should start in support of skipper Ronaldo in the final third.

Al Fateh team news

From a 9-0 thrashing at the hand of Al Hilal to beating Damac 2-1 last time out, Al Fateh manager Jose Gomes is likely to stick to his winning side.

Djaniny will continue as the focal point in attack, with Mourad Batna expected to keep his place alongside Matias Vargas and Amine Sbai just behind the Cape Verdean forward.

Sofiane Bendebka will marshal the midfield, while ex-Lyon man Jason Denayer features at the heart of defence.

