Price rise? Ajax chief sends warning to Chelsea and Arsenal over Mohammed Kudus transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest by the two London clubs for quite some time, especially after he scored 18 goals for the Dutch outfit in the last campaign. He is currently valued at £40m ($51m) but Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat has indicated that the price will rise with time especially as we near the end of the transfer window on September 1.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks. It is important for us that the relationship with the players remains good. This can be done by being transparent and applying good principles. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee, for example, goes up," he stated in an interview with Ajax Life.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mislintat made it clear that they do now want to part ways with Kudus or West Ham target Edson Alvarez but they will not stop the players from leaving if their asking price is met.

"There is no fixed deadline, but there are agreements we must have to get replacements if we have not already done so proactively. Their stay or sale also depends on what we will do next. The best thing for is if Kudus and [West Ham target Edson] Alvarez stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both," he added.

WHAT NEXT? It is believed that Kudus prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea since the Gunners can offer Champions League football. Now it remains to be seen, if Mikel Arteta urges his management to expedite the transfer process.