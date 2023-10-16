Although Adrien Rabiot claims he is "happy" at Juventus, the France international has not ruled out moving on to another club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Due to salary demands, the 28-year-old midfielder's proposed transfer to Old Trafford fell through last summer. He was targeted as a solution to Manchester United's midfield's persistent issues. Rabiot, it turned out, failed to reach a deal, and he eventually signed a new contract with his present team. However, he only has eight more months left on his agreement. Rabiot will be able to speak with teams outside of Italy about a pre-transfer agreement starting in January, despite uncertainty surrounding his future and speculative ties to Manchester United, the former PSG midfielder currently has no plans to leave Turin, though, as things are. He had also been linked to Newcastle United before they eventually signed Sandro Tonali.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rabiot told French outlet Telefoot [via Manchester Evening News]: "This is a club where I am happy and we are having a very good season. Staying at a team I knew very well, in the season going into the European Championship, seemed the best option."

"The club has faith in me. We'll see later on about a renewal but, in any case, I am very happy with my situation at the club and in the France squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everything is going well for the 28-year-old at the moment; he has started each of Juve's eight Serie A games thus far this season and was in the starting XI for France when they defeated the Netherlands on Friday.

WHAT NEXT? Rabiot's comments have almost put the Manchester United links out of bounds, however, the midfielder hasn't put a move away from Turin out of his mind.