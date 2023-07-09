Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has dropped a major hint on where he will be playing next season after being linked with a Premier League transfer.

Neymar has been linked with Premier League clubs

Brazilian not always been happy at PSG

Appears he is staying for now

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal this summer. Reports have repeatedly surfaced of the Brazilian not being happy at PSG, and it has been suggested that the French champions have invited offers for his signature, but it seems he will stay be staying at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future. He posted on the social media site Threads "Party season 23/24", with a French flag emoji and a picture of a private plane in the background.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar, who reportedly turned down a move to Chelsea in 2010 when he was at Brazilian side Santos, still has two years left on his contract at PSG. The French side still want to win the Champions League for the first time and after seeing Lionel Messi leave the club this summer for Inter Miami, and Mbappe stall on signing a new deal, losing Neymar would be a huge blow to take for their silverware ambitions.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar will be expected back in pre-season training later this month. The new Ligue 1 campaign begins on August 13.