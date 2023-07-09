Bayern Munich lodge improved £70m Harry Kane bid as Tottenham striker pushes for transfer to Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have reportedly bid £70m for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after their first offer was rejected.

Bayern reportedly offer £70m to sign Kane

Tottenham rejected first bid of £6 0m plus add-ons

Striker understood to be keen on the move

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern had an offer of £60m ($77m) plus add-ons to sign Kane rejected by Tottenham last month. Now the Bundesliga champions have returned with an improved £70m ($90m) plus add-ons bid for the England captain, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg. He added the 29-year-old 'definitely' wants to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024. It is unlikely Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will receive a significantly bigger offer for the forward - who reportedly received a fresh contract proposal from his current employers - than Bayern's one this summer. Tottenham could risk losing their all-time record goalscorer for free in a year's time if they manage to convince him to stay put for another season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham will have to decide whether they want to sell Kane, who is yet to win a trophy at Spurs, and reinvest the funds from his sale into rebuilding the squad for new manager Ange Postecoglou, or try to get the best out of him for one more season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane is enjoying his summer break after a long season with Tottenham and England. He is scheduled to start pre-season training next week.