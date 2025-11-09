WATCH: USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson picks up assist as Leeds United fall 3-1 to Nottingham Forest

The opening goal showcased Aaronson's vision and technical ability as he capitalized on Nicolò Savona's hesitation, sliding a perfectly weighted pass to Nmecha who fired a brilliant low shot into the far corner. The move began with Noah Okafor winning possession in the hosts’ half before releasing Aaronson, who set up Nmecha for a clinical finish.

Forest responded almost immediately through Ibrahim Sangaré's equalizer just two minutes later, before second-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson secured all three points for Sean Dyche's resurgent side.