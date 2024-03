VIDEO: An own goal in 14 SECONDS! Latvia defender Marcis Oss gifts minnows Liechtenstein a rare lead in calamitous fashion LatviaLiechtensteinLatvia vs LiechtensteinFriendlies

Latvia defender Marcis Oss had a moment to forget as he put Liechtenstein 1-0 up within just 14 seconds on Tuesday after a horror own-goal.