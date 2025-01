Tottenham Hotspur fell 3-2 against Everton and fans are unhappy with Ange Postecoglou as the Lilywhites now sit eight points off the relegation zone.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tottenham lose 3-2 to Everton

Eight points off relegation zone

Fans plead for Postecoglou sack Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱