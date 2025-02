Everything you need to know about TNT Sports on Discovery+, including how to access it, available content, and how it compares to other providers

Discovery+ is a relatively new streaming service, especially when compared to how long rivals and market leaders such as Netflix, Amazon Video, and, when it comes to sporting coverage, Sky Sports have been around. The platform first launched in India, back in March of 2020 - just as the global pandemic hit. In November, it became available in the UK and in January 2021 it made its way to the United States.