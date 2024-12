This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USA Today Images Philadelphia Union wonderkid Cavan Sullivan visits Manchester City training ground ahead of highly-touted move to Pep Guardiola's side Manchester City C. Sullivan Philadelphia Union The Philadelphia Union academy product, who will move to England in 2027, was pictured at the Man City training ground Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cavan Sullivan visits Man City ahead of big money move

Youngest debutant in American sports history

Agreed to join Premier League champions in 2027 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱