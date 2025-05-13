This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty MLS warned about a league without 'kingpin' Lionel Messi as ex-New York Red Bulls winger Shaun Wright-Phillips makes 'longer fix' plea to Don Garber L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Don Garber has been urged to consider a “longer fix” that will help MLS to thrive once Inter Miami “kingpin” Lionel Messi has left the United States. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi moved to Florida in summer of 2023

Argentine GOAT has attracted global interest

Questions being asked of what future holds Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Major League Soccer SJE MIA Match preview