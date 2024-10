Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri was on song during the Gunners' 3-0 win over Preston, and Mikel Arteta is full of praise for the youngster.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nwaneri impresses against Preston

Scores goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win

Arteta praises the 17-year-old Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below