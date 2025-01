Ex-Man Utd & San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney in line for Canada head coach role left vacant by Bev Priestman's dismissal after Olympic drone scandal

Casey Stoney looks set to take the Canada head coach role which has been vacant since Bev Priestman was let go following the Olympic drone scandal.

Canada endured Olympic drone scandal last summer

Situation led to dismissal of head coach Priestman

Situation led to dismissal of head coach Priestman

Ex-Man Utd & San Diego boss Stoney now in line for job