This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images LAFC in discussions to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Antoine Griezmann Antoine GriezmannLos Angeles FCMajor League SoccerTransfersAtletico Madrid The 2022 MLS Cup champions are looking to pair Griezmann with his former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below LAFC reportedly looking into Griezmann deal

Potential move could happen before Aug. 14 deadline

Reports suggest he could also sign in the winter Article continues below