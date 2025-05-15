Ibrahima Konate salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Ibrahima Konate's salary at Liverpool

French centre-back Ibrahima Konate has been an important player in the Liverpool squad since his signing from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2021.

Partnering club captain Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, Konate’s strength and defensive prowess have played a key role in Liverpool’s success.

The French international won his first Premier League title in the 2024-25 season under Arne Slot, also scoring his first-ever Premier League goal that same season.

Konate's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2026, with the player being well-compensated for his efforts at Anfield. So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross