Gabriel Moscardo: Why PSG have spent €20m on the Brazilian wonderkid who Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal were also chasing

The prototype of a modern defensive midfielder, the studious 18-year-old seems like a smart investment from the Ligue 1 champions

A fallen giant of Brazilian football, Corinthians were forced to look inward for inspiration as they looked to arrest an alarming slide towards the lower reaches of the Brasileirao league table last season. In doing so, they unearthed a gem: Gabriel Moscardo.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a meteoric rise with his hometown club, going from signing with the academy to the first team in the space of just five years. The impressive youngster forms part of an exciting new generation of Brazilian talent alongside the likes of future Real Madrid star Endrick, Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Barcelona hitman Vitor Roque.

Just like his compatriots, Moscardo inevitably drew the attention of some of European football's leading clubs, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea all credited with an interest in signing him as soon as possible.

However, in the end, it is Paris Saint-Germain who have ended up securing his services for an initial fee of €20 million (£17m/$22m). But what exactly can we expect to see from Moscardo in the French capital?