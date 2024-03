'He's kicked, he's whistled, he's insulted' - Carlo Ancelotti blasts criticism of Vinicius Jr and claims Real Madrid superstar is most 'persecuted' player in history Vinicius JuniorReal MadridCarlo AncelottiLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti has slammed critics of Vinicius Junior and says the Real Madrid star is the most "persecuted" footballer in history.