Crystal Palace travel to Molineux this weekend to take on Wolves. The home fans hope for a new-manager bounce as Rob Edwards takes charge for the first time. However, the West Midlands side seem to have too many weaknesses for the ex-Middlesbrough boss to fix.

Wolves have conceded 2.27 goals per game on average, which is the worst record in the Premier League. They’ve let in at least three goals in all of their last four matches in all competitions. That has to offer encouragement to the likes of Ismaila Sarr, who is having a brilliant season for Crystal Palace.

The Senegalese international has taken on more responsibility since the departure of Eberechi Eze. He averages 1.6 shots per game in the Premier League. Sarr has scored eight times in 16 matches in all competitions this term for his club.

He normally completes the full 90 minutes in the league. However, this match falls following the international break and ahead of a key Conference League trip to Strasbourg. That increases the risk of Sarr being replaced, and he appears to offer value as a Super Sub bet to score anytime.

Chelsea fans have yet to see the best of Liam Delap, largely due to his fitness issues. He has recently returned from injury and clocked up 63 minutes a fortnight ago. Delap had two attempts against Wolves before being replaced by Estevao.

He is one of the few Chelsea players who hasn’t been away on international duty. That suggests the Englishman is likely to start against Burnley, although he may not complete the full 90 minutes.

Having featured so little, it’s too early to read much into his lack of goals. Delap averaged a goal every 218 minutes for struggling Ipswich in the Premier League last term. He should be sharper after his previous outing and get chances against a vulnerable Burnley defence.

The Clarets have allowed 23.4 xG in the Premier League, which is 6.8 more than any other team. Those numbers suggest there may be value in backing Delap to score his first of the season at Turf Moor.

Liverpool’s title hopes may depend on them immediately hitting form as they return from the international break. They’ll be hungry to get back on the goal trail following a 3-0 loss to Man City.

Alexander Isak didn’t even get off the bench in that game. With the Swedish striker lacking match fitness, it’s likely that Hugo Ekitike will continue up front on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has scored six times in 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far. While his form dipped in October, Ekitike should take confidence into this weekend after scoring his first goal for France.

The Reds will also draw confidence from a dominant display against Real Madrid in their most recent home game. Ekitike had three attempts in that match before being subbed off in the second half. With Isak a potential replacement for him against Nottingham Forest, the Frenchman stands out as an attractive Super Sub goalscorer bet.

What is Super Sub and how does it work?

Super Sub is a betting offer from Paddy Power, which effectively gives punters a second chance if their player selection is hauled off. In certain eligible markets, if a player is substituted, the bet simply transfers to whoever replaces them.

For example, say you back Woltemade to score anytime at Brighton this weekend, but he is subbed off in the 60th minute without finding the net. Normally, that would be a losing bet. However, with Super Sub, if his direct replacement scores, your bet still wins.

It's a particularly useful tool for punters who are confident a player will start, but are worried about them not completing 90 minutes.

The offer is eligible when selecting goalscorers, as well as in certain other player markets such as cards and shots bets, which are available closer to kick-off. Super Sub can be used in pre-match and in-play singles, multiples and bet builder bets.

