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Arsenal UWCL hopes 1:1Getty/GOAL

Arsenal have already blown their WSL title chances - but Gunners still have the talent to win another Women's Champions League

Renee Slegers' side have underwhelmed domestically this season, but as huge games with Barcelona and Lyon approach, opportunity knocks for them to remind everyone they could still be capable of something special in Europe

Ameé Ruszkai

  • With nine games gone in the Women's Super League season, Arsenal sit sixth in the standings, having gathered just 13 points to sit a massive 12 off the pace of leaders Manchester City. Even at this early stage, their hopes of lifting a first WSL title since 2019 look doomed. Yet, as strange as it may seem given their struggles, that does not mean they should be overlooked in the Champions League.

    It's not been smooth-sailing in the early knockings of their European adventure by any means. A narrow 1-0 win over HB Koge in their first outing was a real struggle, with the Danes unlucky not to get anything from a game won by Mariona Caldentey's stoppage-time penalty. Then came an eventful 2-2 draw away at Paris FC, where an inexplicable handball by Leah Williamson allowed the hosts to complete their comeback from 2-0 down. At the time, there was a feeling that could be the final game for head coach Renee Slegers.

    But the Dutchwoman remains at the helm as the Gunners prepare for a huge couple of weeks in this competition having overseen a much more convincing 3-0 win over Benfica in the team's last European outing. Now, two huge tests beckon: away at Barcelona, the reigning champions, on Thursday before the hosting of eight-time winners Lyon a week later. It's a great chance for Arsenal, winners of this competition just 18 months ago, to remind everyone what they are capable of.

  • Slow starters

    Kim Little Arsenal Women 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Arsenal have a history of starting seasons slowly, with them still able to come on strong in the latter stages of the previous two campaigns

    Many will argue that Arsenal don't deserve to be spoken about as Champions League contenders after their start to the season. The Gunners have regularly looked out of ideas, defensively weak and unable to maximise the talent in this squad, which was massively increased by what looked, on paper, like an outstanding transfer window.

    But it is worth noting that Arsenal have a history of starting seasons slowly. It was that which ultimately cost the Gunners a shot at the WSL title last term, with them only finishing four points behind eventual winners City in the end. Regrets were traced back to September and October, where draws against Manchester United and Aston Villa proved costly before a defeat to City. It meant their subsequent 17-game unbeaten streak in the league was somewhat in vain.

    A year previous, a run of one win from the opening four league games would spell the end of Jonas Eidevall's time in charge. It was another campaign in which Arsenal were the closest rivals to the eventual WSL champion, but they were nowhere near an invincible Chelsea in the end.

  • Value of time

    Mariona Caldentey Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Given the quality in the squad after a summer of change, it wouldn't be a surprise if this Arsenal team looks much better as the season progresses

    For that theme to have continued this season maybe isn't a huge surprise in hindsight. After all, this summer brought with it the most change this squad has seen in a long time, with eight new arrivals combined with 10 departures.

    On paper, it has bolstered the squad massively, but it has also come with a need to adjust. That's not just for the players either. Slegers is working with a squad this stacked for the first time in her coaching career, and figuring out how to best utilise that, particularly when and how to rotate, is something she is learning about each week.

    Over time - which the club is clearly happy to give her despite a slow start - as she grows more accustomed to that challenge, and the new players become more settled, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this Arsenal team become a serious force. By then, the WSL title is likely to have got even further out of their reach, but the Champions League, and the FA Cup, should still be on the table.

  • Proven quality

    Alessia Russo Arsenal UWCL trophy 2025
    Getty Images

    It was only 18 months ago that Arsenal were crowned champions of Europe, beating Barcelona and Lyon en route

    One can believe that even while Arsenal look out of sorts in these early weeks of the season, largely because of the talent in this squad and the fact that they have regularly shown in recent times that they can beat the absolute best.

    Last year, Arsenal defeated both Chelsea and Man City in the second half of the WSL campaign before also knocking the Blues out of the Champions League, after establishing an insurmountable 3-1 advantage in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. That European adventure would end in the next round, at the hands of Lyon, but only by a narrow 4-3 aggregate scoreline after two brilliant battles in which they went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams on the planet.

    The 2024-25 was even better as Arsenal became the first English women's side to enjoy European glory since, well, Arsenal, way back in 2007. After beating Juventus and Bayern Munich in the group stages, the Gunners knocked out Real Madrid and Lyon in two memorable comebacks, setting up a tussle for the trophy with Barcelona. The Blaugrana had lost just three games all season, but Arsenal upset the odds and handed them a fourth defeat in a 1-0 success in Lisbon.

  • Opportunity knocks

    Arsenal Women 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Good results in the upcoming games with Barca and Lyon would only bolster the belief in this talented and proven squad that something special can still be achieved this term

    That historic win was just 18 months ago, with several of those other results even more recent - though they may feel like they are in the more distant past because of Arsenal's recent struggles.

    This month, then, offers a chance for the Gunners to remind everyone what they are capable of. As strange as it sounds, it must also be said that these games, where the opposition will come at them, tend to suit the north Londoners more. Low blocks have been a real issue for them to play against; neither Barca nor Lyon, two of the best teams in the world - if not the two best - will employ such tactics.

    Of course, both will present other significant challenges to an Arsenal team that is still finding its feet and looking for some mojo. But the Gunners should have no fear against two sides they have beaten in recent times, in the most pressurised moments.

    That elusive and much-wanted WSL title might be out of reach, but there is still plenty of room to make a run at the Champions League. Good results this month would only increase the group's belief that another European triumph is possible.