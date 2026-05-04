Alexia Putellas and Melchie Dumornay boost Ballon d'Or hopes - but Mariona Caldentey and Arsenal's European dreams are over: Winners and losers from the Women's Champions League semi-finals

This time last year, Mariona Caldentey was getting all of her long-overdue flowers. She had spent 10 years excelling at Barcelona but struggled to earn much wider recognition for it, because of all the star quality around her that would often grab the headlines instead. That changed, however, when she left Catalunya to join Arsenal, where she stood out as the Gunners' star player as they stunned her former side in the Champions League final for an unlikely European triumph.

Ultimately, the Ballon d'Or would go to her international team-mate Aitana Bonmati, who helped Barca reach that final and Spain reach the Euro 2025 showpiece, but Caldentey's position as runner-up in the voting, though one position too low for some, was a significant moment that gave her that widespread recognition. Her Player of the Year accolades in England, too, were extremely well-deserved.

During her second season in north London, things have not been quite the same. Caldentey has still played very well for Arsenal this year, but she has done so in a deeper midfield role, one that has not allowed her to return the same numbers when it comes to goals and assists - the stuff that tends to matter a lot when it comes to awards like the Ballon d'Or.

Performances on the big stages are another major factor, though. If Caldentey could work her magic in the latter stages of the Champions League, it would likely go a long way towards spotlighting her high level in this different role. Unfortunately, a year on from her scoring twice in the previous semi-final tie with Lyon, things didn't go to plan as OL exacted their revenge. Caldentey was part of a midfield that struggled immensely with Dumornay's excellence, leading to her being surprisingly subbed off with 20 minutes to go in France despite Arsenal needing a goal.

Should the Gunners be looking to put Caldentey back in a more advanced role again next season, to maximise her outstanding qualities in the final third? It's a question some will be asking, even if her partnership at the base of the midfield with Kim Little has been generally successful. That's especially the case given Arsenal don't have a nailed on starter in the No.10 role, as well as the fact that there are uncertainties surrounding the futures of both Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord, as Caldentey has also previously excelled in a wide, albeit inverted, role.