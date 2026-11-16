Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr embraces Brazil pressure and vows to shield Endrick & Estevao from critics

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Vinicius Junior has issued a rallying cry to the next generation of Brazilian talent, insisting he is ready to shoulder the immense pressure of representing the Selecao. The Real Madrid superstar admitted he struggled to find his best form after a disappointing World Cup exit, but he is now determined to act as a shield for the nation's rising stars.

Advertisement

Stepping up as a leader for Brazil

In a candid address while on international duty in Singapore, Vinicius made it clear that he understands his status as a veteran within the squad despite being just 26 years old. With a new wave of talent led by Endrick and Estevao entering the fray, the winger believes it is his responsibility to take the brunt of public scrutiny so that his younger teammates can play with freedom. He is conscious of the expectations placed upon him as a global icon and a multi-time Champions League winner.

"The youngest players should come here to enjoy themselves, to have fun, and to play without responsibility," Vinicius said, as quoted by Globo Esporte. "I have already played in two World Cups and the greater responsibility has to be mine because I have more experience, because I am one of the best in the world. I can already assume this role so that young players like Endrick, Estevao, and others can learn and evolve so that I, Raphinha, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, and Bruno Guimaraes defend and take on this responsibility."

A new mentality for the Selecao

The forward acknowledged that his own transition into a leadership figure took time, admitting that he previously struggled to treat international friendlies with the same intensity as competitive fixtures. He noted that the Brazilian public demands excellence regardless of the occasion, and he has now "flipped the switch" to ensure he is fully prepared for every game representing his country.

"Criticism after the World Cup is normal. Fans wait four years to win the Cup, and we disappointed the entire country that was rooting for us. I've been receiving criticism since I was 16, when I was sold to Real Madrid. I learned that everyone says what they want, and I have to absorb what's good for me," ho noted.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I played poorly in many games for the national team; it's the habit of playing friendlies at the club as if they were just another game, and it took me a while to understand that in the national team, friendlies are like the World Cup, and I have to be prepared. The fans don't care that it's just a friendly. I have to go out there, score goals, and make the team win. It took me a while to understand that."

Related Topics

Next matches SIN Friendlies 05:00 BRA

Reflecting on a difficult post-World Cup period

Vinicius did not shy away from self-criticism when discussing his recent dip in performance at club level. He admitted that the emotional toll of Brazil’s early elimination at the hands of Norway in the 2026 World Cup led to a period of relaxation. By his own admission, he prioritised family time and mental recovery over his usual rigorous training schedule during the off-season, which resulted in a slower start to the current campaign in Spain.

"I believe that I didn't prepare myself better after the World Cup, because the impact of the World Cup is very big for all of us Brazilians. Losing so early was something we didn't expect. So, I took the holidays to really enjoy, rest, distract myself, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than I had in recent years," the Madrid man revealed.

Advertisement

Working under Carlo Ancelotti

The forward also touched upon his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, expressing his delight at the Italian's presence within the national team setup. Having worked closely with him in the Spanish capital, Vinicius credits the veteran coach with transforming his career and helping him find a more clinical edge in front of goal for both club and country.

"I have always had a great affection for him. He changed my history at Real Madrid and in football. He always defended me and guided me in the best way," the attacker explained. "When I learned he would come to the Selecao, I was happy because I knew my numbers would improve. It's already my tenth goal with him and before I had only scored six. We have to make fewer mistakes, do things in a short period, and I have no doubt that he will find our best team, best formation, for us to play like Brazilians."