Carlo Ancelotti finds himself under intense scrutiny after Brazil required a last-gasp equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Australia. The result marks a disappointing beginning to the new World Cup cycle for the five-time world champions as they look to move on from their recent tournament failures.
Brazil were moments away from a shock defeat in Townsville before Bournemouth attacker Rayan headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw. The Socceroos had looked destined for a famous win after Nestory Irankunda silenced the Selecao with a breathtaking second-half free-kick.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially confirmed that Cristian Romero will inherit the captain's armband once Lionel Messi brings his legendary international career to a close. The announcement marks a significant shift for the world champions as they prepare for a future without their greatest ever player following his upcoming farewell match.