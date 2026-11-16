Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Donny Afroni

Brazil star Vinicius Junior opens up on his Real Madrid struggles and the impossible burden of greatness

Follow GOAL on Google

Vinicius Junior has offered a remarkably candid assessment of his recent performances for both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. The 26-year-old forward admitted that a combination of post-World Cup exhaustion and off-field distractions contributed to a slower start to the current campaign.

Advertisement

The mental toll of the World Cup

In a refreshing display of honesty, Vini has admitted that his preparation following the World Cup was not at the level required for his usual standards. The Brazilian international explained that the emotional weight of the tournament took a significant toll on his focus. The forward acknowledged that the pain of the early exit played a part in his decision to step away from the rigours of elite training during his time off.

"I believe that I did not prepare myself better after the World Cup, because the impact of the World Cup is very large for all of us Brazilians. Losing so early was something we did not expect. So, I took the holidays to really enjoy, rest, distract myself and stay more with my family. I ended up training less than I trained in recent years," Vini said, as cited by Globo Esporte.

Chasing the shadows of Messi and Ronaldo

Vini has opened up on the immense pressure of staying at the pinnacle of world football, pointing to the extraterrestrial longevity of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the ultimate—yet nearly impossible—benchmark. For a player who continues to define the highest echelons of the sport at 26 years of age, the Brazilian superstar is acutely aware of the stratospheric standards required to dominate year after year.

"Maintaining such a high level for so long is always very difficult. I believe only Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have managed to maintain it for so many years, achieving the same numbers. I'm human, I make mistakes often, but I always try to improve. I try to understand more about football, about the day-to-day, but I'm 26 years old and I have to enjoy life a little too," he explained during the press conference.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Market distractions and contract talk

The Madrid star has candidly admitted that a whirlwind summer of transfer speculation and a tense contract renewal saga took a severe toll on his mental well-being. With European heavyweights circling for his signature and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu hanging in the balance, the striker revealed that the intense off-field distractions heavily disrupted his focus heading into the new campaign.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Athletic BilbaoEspanyol

    Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo AlavesDeportivo de A Coruna

    Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna

    ExpressVPN
  • Rayo VallecanoValencia

    Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • SevillaReal Betis

    Sevilla vs Real Betis

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridCelta Vigo

    Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • BarcelonaVillarreal

    Barcelona vs Villarreal

    ExpressVPN
  • Racing SantanderReal Sociedad

    Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad

    ExpressVPN
  • OsasunaMalaga

    Osasuna vs Malaga

    ExpressVPN
  • GetafeAtletico Madrid

    Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteElche

    Levante vs Elche

    ExpressVPN

"This perhaps affected my start to the season. Also about my renewal, about so many clubs having approached me last summer, it messed with my head a lot, as well as the situation at Real Madrid. But the season is very long," the star noted.

Promises explosive Real Madrid comeback

Despite the slow start, Vini remains optimistic about his ability to turn the tide. He pointed toward his history of slow starts followed by explosive finishes as proof that his best form is just around the corner. By identifying his shortcomings early, he hopes to recalibrate his focus for the business end of the season where he traditionally thrives for Los Blancos.

Advertisement

"Last season, until December, I had only scored five goals. Then, I finished with more than 20 goals, as in all other seasons. I believe I am preparing, evolving, because, in the most decisive moment of the season, I am always there," he asserted confidently.

Written byDonny Afroni

News writer

I started my career in journalism in 2000, mainly covering legal matters, crime, politics and social issues at first. However, amidst that work, I always looked to cover sports activities as well, particularly football, a sport I have loved and played since childhood.

In 2002, I joined Harian Terbit focusing on general sports coverage, before eventually moving to GOAL in 2009, which allowed my love for football to be properly unleashed. 

Fields of expertise
Premier League and LaLiga

Indonesian players abroad

International football

Unforgettable moment

Witnessing the final six major Persirakatan matches at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta when PSMS Medan faced Persib Bandung and Persebaya Surabaya faced PSM Makassar in 1986 as a child. Besides the feeling of happiness with the atmosphere created in the stadium, there was also a feeling of fear, as many objects were thrown from above.

View Author Profile